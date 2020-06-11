Rehman Malik demands placing Cynthia’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik Wednesday wrote two separates letter to secretary interior for placing name of US Citizen Cynthia Dawn Ritchie on Exit Control List (ECL) and provision of foolproof security to her during her stay in Pakistan.

A spokesman for Rehman Malik said the letters being circulated on electronic media regarding Malik’s demand of placing the name of Cynthia Ritchie on the ECL are being endorsed officially

Rehman Malik on June 8, 2020 had demanded Cynthia Ritchie be placed on the ECL and had directed Secretary Interior, Inspector General Police Islamabad and Chief Commissioner Islamabad to provide her full proof box security during her stay in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, he has also transferred the suo motu notice proceedings to Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and telecommunication. Malik had taken suo-moto notice on the tweets by. Cynthia regarding Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and had directed FIA and PTA for reports and necessary legal action against her.

Responding to the call on puuting her bame on the ECL, Cynthia said that the Pakistan People’s Party was trying to have her deported. She requested the government to place her name on the ECL so that she could “fight this battle”.

“I'm not going anywhere. My vacations can wait,” she added. Meanwhile, former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani sent a legal; notice of defamation of Rs100 million to Cynthia Ritchie, who accused him of physical manhandling.

The legal notice sent to the US citizen through his lawyers and asked her to respond the legal notice in 14-days. Through the legal notice, former prime minister and vice-chairman of the PPP had denied all the accusation and allegations levelled against him. The legal stated that the allegations of US Citizen Cynthia Dawn Ritchie were part of campaign to defame the national political leadership of the country.