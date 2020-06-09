close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 9, 2020

286 VIPs fined

Islamabad

A
APP
June 9, 2020

Islamabad: Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objective of eliminating VIP culture, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 286 VIPs during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

“Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become the model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country,” SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said on Monday. He said performance of traffic police personnel is being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it.

Latest News

More From Islamabad