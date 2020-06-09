286 VIPs fined

Islamabad: Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objective of eliminating VIP culture, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 286 VIPs during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

“Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become the model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country,” SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said on Monday. He said performance of traffic police personnel is being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it.