Rail passengers without masks to be fined

In the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Pakistan Railways announced imposing fine on the people entering the railway stations and trains without wearing face masks.

According to a notification issued by PR Lahore Divisional Commercial Officer Shirin Hina Asghar here on Saturday, the passengers have been asked to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear masks, otherwise, a fine of Rs 500 would be charged.

Apart from this, railways staff can off-load a passenger from the train and send him out of the premises of railway station with the help of PR police in case of violation of SOPs.

The directive in this regard has been circulated at all railway stations in the limits of Lahore division, including Sialkot,Wazirabad, Sahiwal and Narowal.