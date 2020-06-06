LAHORE:The cooperation of government and semi-government agencies in the tree plantation campaign for a green and clean Lahore is welcomed.

In order to make the tree plantation campaign in the City a success, public and private institutions are in constant touch. Trees and plants play an important role in controlling environmental pollution. PHA is moving forward with dedication to meet the target of the second phase of tree planting.

This was stated by the participants in a ceremony jointly organised by Parks and Horticulture Authority and a chain store with regard to tree plantation campaign at Jilani Park. The ceremony was attended by Adviser to Chief Minister Asif Mehmood, PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, PHA Director General Muzaffar Khan and the chain store’s representatives and they also planted trees. The chain store provided 1,000 different types of plants to PHA for Green and Clean Lahore campaign. PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani said that in order to make the tree plantation campaign in the City a success, public and private institutions are in constant touch for regular involvement while planting new shady and fruit trees is being planned across the City.