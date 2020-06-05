Cricket scorers demand contracts for survival

KARACHI: The jobless international scorers have demanded that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offer them contracts as they are passing through the most difficult time of their life.

“You know around 50 percent of international scorers are jobless. Some of them had been working since long. If those who have the experience of 10 to 15 years were offered contracts by the PCB it would help them live with grace,” a scorer who has around 20 years experience told 'The News' on Thursday.

Another scorer, who has around 26 years experience, told this correspondent that scorers were the most vital part of Pakistan’s cricket but they were shabbily treated. “You know there are so many experienced scorers who have served PCB on meagre compensation in the past and have served the Board in the most difficult times. Those who are jobless depend on only match fee and they deserve contracts,” the scorer said.

There are around 80 scorers in Pakistan who have been delivering their services at national level and international levels.

“Those who have jobs can survive, but jobless scorers are facing tough times these days and they need support from the Board,” a scorer stressed.

Another scorer said offering contracts to 15 or 20 experienced jobless scorers would not affect the PCB exchequer. “Offering around Rs30,000 to Rs40,000 to 15 or 20 scorers would not affect the PCB financially. The Board’s other officials are drawing huge salaries and cricketers have also been given huge boost in their contracts but scorers are not being looked after by the Board the way they deserved,” a scorer said.

It has been learnt that the PCB has not given the match fee of the 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as yet to the scorers. The scorers have also not been handed compensation for delivering their services in some women events held before the PSL.

This correspondent has learnt that the PCB has also not given Rs10,000 which it had announced for the scorers before Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Yes, we have applied for that money but we are yet to receive it,” a scorer said.

“Currently we have no money and are unable to survive. We don’t know when cricket will resume. We don’t have jobs and the PCB should think about us,” a scorer said.

The PCB did not even give special room and conveyance facilities to scorers during PSL and international matches. They came to the venue on motor-cycles. On the hand umpires are given good protocol and every kind of facilities.