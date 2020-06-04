Polio alert issued after polio virus detected in sewerage water

MULTAN: The district administration Wednesday issued polio alert when polio virus was detected in sewerage water of a colony in Multan. According to officials, teams are constituted to administer anti-polio drops to children. The polio virus was found in Ali Town and the health department has decided launching an emergency crash program in the union councils of Ali Town. The health officials would also conduct a study to find out causes behind the polio outbreak in residential areas. In this connection, addressing a meeting at Multan circuit house, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak said he has issued polio alert in the district and ordered health officials for launching crash program in affected union councils. The DC said polio crash program must focus children living in huts. He feared dengue outbreak because of recent rains and urged all departments to play their role in combating dengue and submit dengue clearance certificates of markets and shops to the DC office.