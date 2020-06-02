PPP wants debate on Karachi plane crash in NA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to raise the issue of plane crash near Karachi airport just before Eid in the upcoming session of the National Assembly (NA).

In this regard an adjournment motion has been submitted in the NA Secretariat by the signatures of Dr Nafisa Shah, Shahida Remani, Naz Baloch and Nasiba Channa.

Dr Nafisa Shah, through adjournment motion, has demanded debate on the issue after suspending usual routine of the session. The adjournment motion stated that 97 precious lives were lost in this crash. She said that in the last ten years this is the fourth such tragic accident. “No report as yet has been issued of the last three crashes,” the adjournment motion said.

Nafisa Shah in her adjournment motion said that the performance of Civil Aviation has come into question the most in these accidents. “The debate should be about the performance of Civil Aviation and PIA,” she stated through her adjournment motion.