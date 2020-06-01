11 killed, over 3 dozen injuredin 2 road accidents

LAHORE: At least 11 people were killed and dozens others were injured in two different road accidents in Khanewal and Sheikhupura districts on Sunday.

In the first road crash, six passengers were killed and 32 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned near Pull Rangu in Khanewal district here.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, a bus was carrying passengers to its way to Bahawalpur via Multan from Shakargarh when it overturned while saving a motorcyclist. As a result, six passengers died on-the-spot while 32 others sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Danial, Adil Saeed, Taimoor, Shahbaz, Najib and Zakaria Begum, wife of Basharat Ali.

The injured were identified as Gulshair, Waqar Khan, Rehman Ali, Amjad, Muhammad Tauqir, Muhammad Hafeez, Basit, Salman, Waqar Ali, Sakhi Ahmed, Ali Gul, Samina Bibi, Uzma Bibi, Robina Bibi, Qasim, Abdul Rehman, Attiya Bibi and others.

The doctors were called on duty at hospitals under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Dogar reached Trauma Centre to enquire about the health of the injured.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the bus accident in Khanewal.

He sought a report from Multan Commissioner Shanul Haq about the incident.

In the second road accident, five people, including three women and two children, were killed and 10 others critically injured when a van overturned on Sialkot Motorway in Sheikhupura district on Sunday.

The van had a total of 15 passengers and it was coming from Multan, a private news channel reported. The accident took place because of a tyre burst, a rescue officer said. Ten passengers were critically injured. They were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.