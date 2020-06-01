100-year-old woman beats coronavirus

SURABAYA, Indonesia: A 100-year-old Indonesian woman has recovered from coronavirus, making her the country’s oldest survivor of the deadly respiratory illness. Kamtim, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, was discharged from hospital this week after a month of treatment in her hometown Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-biggest city, officials said. East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa said she hoped Kamtim’s story would give a boost to at-risk residents — the illness is especially dangerous for older people and those with chronic conditions. “I hope her recovery can motivate elderly people during the pandemic,” Parawansa added.