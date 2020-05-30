Galindo undergoes brain surgery

SAN FRANCISCO: Former Mexican international midfielder Benjamin Galindo, an assistant coach for Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes, was hospitalized after undergoing brain surgery, according to updates from the team and his family. Galindo, a former manager for multiple Mexican League clubs, had suffered a stroke while visiting family in Guadalajara, Mexico. Galindo’s son, Benji, said in a social media statement that "the operation went very well and we are very optimistic, but we have to monitor closely how things evolve over the next 72 hours".