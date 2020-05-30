Mayor visits weekly bazaar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said that weekly bazaar has been re-opened and made functional for public ease and facilitation.
Mayor Islamabad however directed observance of all COVID-19 safety SOP’S, strictly by the shopkeepers & all bazaar administration.
The Bazaar administration revealed that 12 walkthrough sanitising gates have also been Installed on all entry/exit points of bazaar in the interest of citizens.