close
Sat May 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
D
DNA
May 30, 2020

Mayor visits weekly bazaar

Islamabad

D
DNA
May 30, 2020

Islamabad: Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said that weekly bazaar has been re-opened and made functional for public ease and facilitation.

Mayor Islamabad however directed observance of all COVID-19 safety SOP’S, strictly by the shopkeepers & all bazaar administration.

The Bazaar administration revealed that 12 walkthrough sanitising gates have also been Installed on all entry/exit points of bazaar in the interest of citizens.

Latest News

More From Islamabad