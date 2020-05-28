COVID-19 hitting population badly

Rawalpindi : COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus is hitting population badly in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi where the illness claimed another five lives in last 24 hours taking death toll to 104 while another 208 patients have been confirmed positive from the region.

Four of the five patients died in Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours including a 54-year old female. One of the patients died at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and three at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The patients were residents of Rawal Town, Potohar Town, Cantonment Board area and Kahuta. All the three male patients died in the district were over 60 years of age.

The fifth death was reported from the federal capital in last 24 hours taking death toll in Islamabad Capital Territory to 18.

Another 57 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours and after re-adjustment of data at the district’s dashboard, the total number of confirmed patients became 1999, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that another four deaths due to COVID-19 has taken the total number of deaths from the district to 86 while a total of 674 confirmed patients of the disease have so far recovered in the district and they have been discharged after treatment.

On Wednesday, as many as 301 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town including CMC at RIU, BBH. Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital, he said.

Another 937 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district while some 2400 persons have been under quarantine in their homes. To date, a total of 800 persons have been relived from quarantine, he said.

He said 25 of 242 persons who reached Pakistan from United Arab Emirates last Thursday were tested positive for coronavirus illness and they have been in isolation at University of Engineering and Technology in Taxila.

Meanwhile, another 151 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 1879 of which only 152 have so far recovered while 18 died of the disease.

It is important to mention that in last five days, not a single patient has recovered from COVID-19 in ICT whereas at least six patients have died of the disease.