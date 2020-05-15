4,540-litre tainted milk discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continues its operation to control milk adulteration in Punjab.

Its dairy safety teams discarded 4,540 litres of tainted milk including 3,500-litre in Lahore, 335-litre in south Punjab and 705-litre in Sargodha division.

PFA Lahore teams have examined 5,210 litres of milk at 24 milk and yogurt shops in the area of Abid Market Mazang, Model Town and Chungi Amar Sadhu. PFA wasted 87.5 maunds of milk at eight milk shops in Model Town and six others during its operation against impure milk. The authority issued warning notices to 10 milk shops over minor violations.

The dairy safety teams examined 2,768 litres of milk loaded on 38 milk vans while placing screening pickets in Bahawalnagar and Layyah. During the inspection, PFA’s enforcement teams disposed of 335 litres of tainted milk. The provincial food regulatory body examined 23 vehicles and discarded 705 litres of impure milk in Khushab and Mianwali.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said Food teams warned 10 food business operators, asking them to improve hygiene conditions. PFA sealed Abbas Paan Shop on Farooq Azam Road in Hafizabad for selling gutka, substandard drinks and failing to meet hygienic working environment. The team discarded gutka packets during the raid. PFA Sialkot team confiscated 80-kg honey.

The authority punished 19 food business operators with Rs96,000 cumulative fine during the operation in Gujranwala division. PFA served warning notices to 92 eateries in a daylong operation.