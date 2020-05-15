5,000 masks donated to Islamabad police

Islamabad : Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) on Thursday handed over 5,000 masks to Islamabad police which is standing on the frontline in struggle to curb COVID-19.

These masks were formally handed over to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar by CAP representative Aamira Hikmat here at Central Police Office. AIG Establishment Kamran Adil, AIG Operations Harron Joya, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed were also present on the occasion.

The CAP representative said that a total of 15,000 masks would be given to Islamabad in different phases. These masks are being distributed among police and other institutions in conjunction with Ministry of Information as a part of campaign namely` mask for all, the CAP representative added.

The IGP thanked the representative of CAP and said that Islamabad police is performing role at front line to combat this daunting challenge. Islamabad Police Chief said that efforts are also being made for to protect health of policemen so that they may accomplish their responsibilities in an effective manner. He said that Islamabad police is standing with its citizens and the morale of the force is very much high.

He also appreciated the performance of Operational Division Police headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed in this tough time. Aamir Zulfiqar said that Islamabad police is creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.