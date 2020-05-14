Aisam launches relief activities for Covid-19

LAHORE: Prominent tennis players including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal and other top players of Pakistan donated various items for the auction while contributing to the relief activities launched by Pakistani tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq for the people affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Pakistani tennis star ace also distributed rations and other essentials to people affected by the coronavirus and lockdown. Aisam-ul-Haq has so far distributed rations to 2,000 families and intends to distribute rations to another 10,000 families for which he has set a target of raising Rs. 3.5 crore. The world's top tennis stars have contributed to Aisam's mission by donating various items that will be auctioned off. Aisam-ul-Haq told media along with former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed that he has so far donated Roger Federer's 2016 Wimbledon shirt and shoes worn in the 2011 Cincinnati Masters, Rafael Nadal's French Open 2018 shirt and Novak Djokovic's 2011 Australian Open shirt. He said that Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has donated her racket while other tennis players have also donated their shirts.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan donated his signed squash racket, Shahbaz Ahmed donated his 1994 World Cup hockey, Aamir Khan donated his boxing gloves while Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz Ahmed donated their shirts and Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram donated their signed balls.