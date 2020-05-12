Police Assistance Lines set up in Darra Adamkhel

KOHAT: The first Police Assistance Lines (PAL) was established in Darra Adamkhel on the directions of District Police Officer Kohat Mansoor Aman.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Darra Adamkhel Sanobar Shah inaugurated Police Assistance Lines at the Darra Adamkhel Police Station here on Monday. SHO Darra Adamkhel Police Station Amjad Hussain, staff of Police Assistance Lines and a number of locals were present. DSP Sanobar Shah said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had established the Police Assistance Lines offices in the province for the convenience of the people. He said that the public can get various facilities under the one-window operation in Police Assistance Lines. He added that so far hundreds of thousands of people have benefited from them. The official said it was a public service project that facilitated the citizenry by offering a one-window corporate style solution to their day-to-day affairs. It provides a comfortable ambience to the masses who avoid going to the traditional police stations. The services offered in Police Assistance Lines included theft reporting, lost items reporting, extortion reporting, police character verification, CNIC verification, vehicle verification, police security clearance, TIF form reporting, legal advice and other miscellaneous facilities were being provided at the office.