‘India exploiting corona for unprecedented dimension in IOK’

LONDON: British Kashmiri Organisations have shown deep concern over brutalities of the Indian army keeping up in occupied Kashmir.

Both the Kashmir Youth Assembly (KYA) and the Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) held a video conference in London and adopted a joint declaration stating that the world is busy in combating COVID-19 which is a pandemic of unprecedented dimensions.

This crisis is being shamelessly exploited by India according to Kashmiri organisations. The youth of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) are at the forefront of seeking the implementation of their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions. In the declaration, it was said that the youth of IOK has borne the brunt of the Indian terror. Independent sources suggest that terror continues, during this pandemic, against the Kashmiri youth.

In recent days the international news media has reported an increase in the Indian military “cordon and search operations” resulting in a range of human rights violations including physical intimidation and assault, invasion of privacy, arbitrary arrest, and unlawful detention.

Killings (staging fake encounters), collective punishments, and destruction of private properties is another dirty face of the Indian army adopting the principle target to the youth, their families, and properties. The conference showed its deep concern over the violation of human rights and arrest of 13,000 young people between the ages of 9 and 16. Besides, being subjected to torture, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment.

It has also been reported in international media organisations that the Indian military forces have started to engage in ceasefire violations on the Cease Fire Line (commonly known as Line of Control) by firing and shelling into Azad Jammu and Kashmir territory inflicting civilian casualties.

The conference alleged that post 5th August 2019 Indian troops have killed 100 youth. The killing of Kashmiri youth must stop immediately. The ceasefire violations must be brought to an end immediately. “Arbitrary and unlawful detention must cease forthwith and that all prisoners released including the release of Masrat Zahra, a 26-year-old award-winning photojournalist accused of "uploading anti-national,” said participants.

The conference urged the European Union via its external action service (EAS) that any trade talks with India should be mindful that human rights and trade are two sides of the same coin. “The EU actively uses the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights as a substantive normative legal framework which obliges transnational companies and or other types of business enterprises to comply under international law with a view to foster accountability and transparency of all businesses thus upholding compliance while safeguarding human rights,” said participants. Conference implored upon the UK government and members of both the Houses of Parliament to use all available means, diplomatic and economic, to ensure a resolution of this long pending conflict together with ensuring the promotion and protection of Kashmiri youth’s human rights and engage the Commonwealth in the process.

The conference also urged the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) to address the gross human rights abuses against the children and young people of IOJK and asked the Indian government to allow international organisations to examine the prison conditions under which the detained Kashmiri prisoners and young people.

The conference demanded the Indian government to restore complete internet services including 4G particularly during this pandemic to enable all health practitioners to access and download the latest medical guidelines. “We urge India, Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir to begin direct tri-partite negotiations at a neutral destination, for example, Geneva, within the next 12 months to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue pursuant to the United Nations Resolutions,” participants told.

The participants of the video conference include Sheraz Younas-National Coordinator Muslim Affairs to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Dr. Asif Dar – Kashmiri Activist and Human Rights Defender. Marina Zucca-Expert in International Human Rights Law, Nasir Mohammad – Police Advisor, General Council Brussels City. Sardar Usman-Central Chairman All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Youth Conference, Adriana Gheorghe– Councillor at the London Borough of Hounslow, Mir Adnan Rahman– Academic in Law at the University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Hussain Ibrahim- President Jammu & Kashmir People’s Party, Sheikh Farkhanda- Kashmiri Activist and Human Rights Defender, Emaan Haider– Human Rights Activist, Yasir Ahmed -General Secretary, KYA, Zubair Awan President of KYA, Prof Nazir Shaw– Chairman of South Asia Centre For Peace and Human Rights (SAFCPHR), Executive Member OKC, Br Majid Tramboo– Permanent Representative to the United Nations also attended the meeting.