CM Usman Buzdar seeks performance reports from ministers

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought performance reports from the provincial ministers.

The ministers have been directed to prepare performance reports of their respective departments and submit them to the Chief Minister’s Office. The performance reports will be made public.

Usman Buzdar has issued guidelines regarding preparing performance reports. The ministers will prepare performance reports of their departments in the light of the guidelines.

They have been further directed to prepare performance reports on the policy reforms and progress on key initiatives of the government.

The departments will also provide information on the implementation of the development programme, progress on the automation and online service delivery and details on the steps taken to create ease and facilitate public-private partnerships and businesses.

The provincial ministers have been asked to provide details of the initiatives taken for the welfare and betterment of the people, amendments to the existing and new legislation, steps taken for austerity, reforms and future targets.

Plundering: Usman Buzdar has said that a monitoring mechanism has been evolved at every level and tele-monitoring is being carried out for the timely and transparent completion of development projects which yielded desirable results.

During a meeting with a federal minister and assembly members, Usman Buzdar said development projects are need of the people of the province and their timely completion is utmost necessary.

The purpose of monitoring is to ensure transparency. Looting and plundering in development projects is part of past, he said.

Intentional delay in development projects of far-flung areas especially southern Punjab will not be tolerated, he warned, adding that no one will be allowed to loot and plunder the public money.

Usman Buzdar said that he is reviewing the development projects by visiting different cities. Government is minutely monitoring every major and small development project. Irregularity will not be tolerated.

Those who met with the chief minister included Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, MNA Amir Sultan, PMA Rana Shahbaz Ali and Umer Farooq.

attack: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack on the vehicle of security forces in district Katch of Balochistan. Usman Buzdar has extended heartfelt sympathies to the family members of the martyrs.

The chief minister paid tributes to the martyred Major and jawan and said that those who embraced shahadat are the real heroes and the nation will remember their sacrifices. He said that terrorists cannot defeat the courage of nation with their coward activities and the nation is united in war against terrorism.