Yaum-e-Ali procession will be organised, insists MWM

Criticising the Sindh government for “playing politics” over the holding of mourning religious congregations by issuing a notification to ban such congregations, the Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen announced on Friday that the Yaum-e-Ali procession would be organised on Ramazan 21 after taking precautionary measures under the standard operating procedure (SOPs) of the government.

MWM Sindh chapter secretary general Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi said that Shia religious authorities had already issued guidelines for taking precautionary measures and they were following them.

He also reminded the critics that the government had already given conditional permission for religious congregations. He asked why some elements were opposing Shia congregations such as the Youm-e-Ali mourning congregation.

“When every citizen is allowed out of their homes in accordance with the precautionary measures mentioned in the SOPs, then objection to Youm-e-Ali congregations is nothing but bias and sectarian hatred,” he said. He further said that the government has eased the lockdown as well.

Zaidi also slammed the Sindh government for “playing politics” over the issue and said that the provincial government should not drag Shia congregations into their wrangling with the federal government.

On Thursday, various Shia leaders, including Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan President Allama Syed Razi Jaffer Naqvi, Shia Ulema Council Sindh President Allama Nazir Iqbal Naqvi, Zakirin-e-Imamia chief Allama Nisar Ahmed Qalandri and Dr Saiyed Hasan Arif, a procession permit holder, had spoken to a press conference at THE Karachi Press Club.

They had said that the Sindh government needed to revisit the selective ban on the Azadari congregations because of its discriminatory nature and unfairness.

On April 28, the Sindh home department had issued a notification and banned the Yaum-e-Ali processions, Mehfil-e-Shabeena and all other Majalis or religious gatherings, rallies and activities that are not deemed Farz (obligatory) during the ongoing holy month of Ramazan.

They had said an agreement had already been reached between the federal government and religious scholars of all the sects that allowed all religious congregations, including Friday prayers, Taraweeh and Yaum-e-Ali processions, after following the 20-point SOP.

“Shia scholars have already limited their congregations to support the government’s efforts to limit the coronavirus spread. However, the Sindh government has intentionally issued a notification that was not signed by an authorised official about banning the Yaum-e-Ali congregation,” Jaffer Naqvi had said, adding that the provincial government's act had hurt the emotions of millions of Shia Muslims.

He had further stated that all Shia groups, religious scholars, Zakireen and scouts organisations had agreed to hold the Yaum-e-Ali congregations after following the SOP finalised by the federal government.