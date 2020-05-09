4 suspects in honour killing case arrested

Rawalpindi : Four suspects allegedly involved in the killing of a newlywed couple, in apparently an honour killing case, were arrested here on Friday from the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station.

Junaid and Sidra were murdered few days back in apparently an honour killing case after they tied the nuptial knot in court against the will of their elders in April 2020.

Two days after the Nikkah, the kin of Sidra intruded into the house of Junaid in Scheme III and dragged them to their home and killed them.

Airport Police Station taking prompt action arrested four culprits reportedly involved in the killing of the couple.

The accused have been identified as Taj Wali, Tahir Khan, Ibrar Khan and Khalid Khan. Earlier, CPO Rawalpindi taking notice of this heinous murder had assigned SP Pothohar Syed Ali to arrest the killers.

ASP Civil Lines Beenish Fatima, SHO Airport Police Station and other police officials were made part of the police team to arrest the killers who arrest the killers involved in the murder of the couple.