10 gamblers, PO held, 250 kites confiscated

Rawalpindi : Police on Wednesday arrested 10 gamblers allegedly involved in gambling and recovered Rs72,980 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones, two motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 10 gamblers namely Khurram Shahzad, Sheikh Jahangir, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Numan, Raheem Najmee, Ajab Khan, Anwar Khan, Muhammad Ali, Sheikh Javed and Rafique Khan.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station who was involved in injuring a man during dacoity in 2017, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

During course of action, Taxila police held proclaimed offender identified as Wasif who was wanted by police in hurting a man during dacoity.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law. In another operation, police confiscated 250 kites, 4 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides held two kite sellers here on Wednesday.

Mandra Police while acting on a tip off raided and confiscated 250 kites, 4 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested two kite sellers identified as Aaqib Nasir, Omer Naseer. District police on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis was conducting raids and netting kite sellers and kite flying ban violators.