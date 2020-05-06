Traffic challan e-payment launched

LAHORE:In view of the concerns of coronavirus and keeping in view the convenience and time saving of the citizens, an inaugural function of test run of electronic traffic challan e-payment was held at CCPO Office here on Tuesday.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed, CTO Syed Hammad Abid and DG Punjab Information Technology Board also attended the function. CTO Syed Hamad Abid gave a briefing on electronic traffic challan e-payment system. On this occasion, Zulfiqar Hameed said that keeping in view social distancing, the method of electronic challan payment was clarified. Citizens will no longer have to line up at banks. In case of traffic challan, citizens will be able to withdraw their documents on the spot by paying from their mobile phones, online and ATM. He said that most of the bank branches were closed due to coronavirus and citizens were facing difficulties. The Lahore Police Chief said that initially electronic payment was being introduced in three traffic sectors. In the next few weeks, its scope will be extended to the whole of Lahore. Chief Traffic Officer Syed Hamad Abid said that citizens can make electronic payments through ATM machine and online banking.

The constraints of manual payment are being removed by taking advantage of modern technology. Citizens can pay traffic challan from any bank and anywhere in the country and city. He said that electronic e-payment would eliminate the tout mafia and facilitate data collection.