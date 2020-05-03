Three of a family, cop test positive for corona in Toba

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four people, including three members of a family, tested positive for corona here on Saturday.

Malik Muhammad Khalid of Eidgah locality, his wife and younger brother Malik Muhammad Shahid had been infected from Covid-19.

Health Deputy District Officer and focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Bajwa said that Malik Muhammad Khalid had been shifted to the Government General Hospital at Ghulam Muhammadabad, Faisalabad, due to his serious condition while his wife and his brother had been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital isolation ward. He added that throat and nasal swabs test reports of all three had been received as positive from the Punjab Public Health laboratory.

Meanwhile, swab test reports of Tandlianwala Naib Tehsildar Rana Zafar Iqbal and his driver Wasim Riaz Rahmani had been received as negative from the same laboratory.

The naib tehsildar had performed duty as a caretaker in a Faisalabad hotel where 23 Pakistanis, who had come from abroad, were quarantined.

He and his driver were quarantined in his home as suspected Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile, an Islamabad police Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nadeem tested positive for corona.

He had come to his house at Chak 294/GB on leave. He suffered from fever and was admitted to the DHQ Hospital isolation ward and his swabs were sent for test to the Punjab Health Department laboratory. His report received on Saturday confirmed him corona positive.