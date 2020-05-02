‘Supply, wholesale prices of fruits, vegetables being monitored’

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that the supply and wholesale prices of the fruits and vegetables are being supervised minutely for keeping the balance between supply and demand to discourage the negative trend of the price hike during Ramazan.

He stated this while examining the auction process of fruits and vegetables during the visit to the fruits and vegetables market at Ghulam Muhammadabad. The deputy commissioner visited different sheds of the market and reviewed the auction process of strawberries and other fruits. He warned that unwarranted and unfair increase in auction would not be tolerated. He said that the fair profit was right in business, but exploitation of the consumers would not be allowed.

He directed the Market Committee staff for keeping a vigil eye on the business activities in the market and said that immediate action should be taken against the elements involved in creating scarcity of the essential items through hoardings. He said that the price lists should immediately be issued by the Market Committee.

He also directed that anti-corona measures should be followed during the auction process and sanitizer would available at the prominent places of the market. He also checked cleanliness situation in the market and asked the Market Committee to do better management in this regard. He said that the price control magistrates fined Rs 221,400 to 165 profiteers on Thursday. He said that 35 price control magistrates were active in the markets and bazaars. He said that the monitoring of markets and bazaars would continue and profiteers would be sent behind the bar if they did not follow the price lists.

Prof Bajwa appointed UAF dean faculty of sciences: The Governor Punjab being Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Friday appointed Prof Dr. Muhammad Asghar Bajwa of biochemistry department as Dean Faculty of Sciences for a period of thee-year. Prof Bajwa, who is senior tenured professor of the varsity, has many distinctions on his credit. He has vast experience of serving as members of almost all statutory bodies of the varsity. He has so far produced around 20 PhDs, 90 MPhil and more than 90 MSc graduates under his director guidance. Earlier, he served as Chairman of Biochemistry Department, Dean Faculty of Sciences, member Syndicate, Finance & Planning committee, Affiliation Committee, Sports Board, and Affiliation Committee etc. He has won and executed numerous research projects as PI and Co-PI.

He has published more than 200 research papers in journals of international repute, including 190 papers in journals having impact factor with an Impact factor of over 290 and citations over 40,000. He has also presented his work in 80 national and international conferences and as invited/keynote speaker at different forums. Dr Asghar has submitted 2 patents for approval to government agencies. He has been working as reviewer of 51 Research Grants for different national and international funding agencies and 73 research papers/reviews for international journals. Dr Bajwa is the founder Managing Editor of Journal of Biochemistry, Biotechnology and Biomaterials.