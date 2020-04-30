Man injured as wall collapses in gas cylinder blast

LAHORE:A man was injured when the wall of his house collapsed after explosion of a gas cylinder in the Samanabad area on Wednesday. Rescuers rushed to the spot and removed the injured identified as Imtiaz, 40, son of Khuda Buksh, to a local hospital with minor burns.

Three extortionists held: Kot Lakhpat Investigation team arrested three extortionists and recovered weapons from their custody. The accused persons have been identified as Tariq Ismail, Tayyab Bhatti and Haq Nawaz. They had demanded Rs20 million from a businessman. SP announced commendatory certificate for the team.

Body found in canal: A 55-year-old man was found dead in a canal in the limits of Mustafabad police on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Amjad. It was reported that the man under the influence of drugs had fallen into the canal, resulting in his death. The body was handed over to his heirs.

Man held for raping stepdaughters: Gender Based Violence Cell of Civil Lines police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his two stepdaughters for nine months. The accused identified as Abdul Shakoor married one Sumaira Bibi a year back. Sumaira had two daughters of 14-year-old and 12-year-old. Medical tests of the victims were conducted. DNA test of the accused will also be conducted. Further investigation is under way.