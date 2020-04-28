close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

Two terrorists held

National

Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

LAHORE: Two terrorists of Daesh were arrested in an intelligence-based operation by the CTD Punjab in Dera Ghazi Khan. Explosives and weapons were recovered. The CTD team received information that two terrorists were planning to target offices of law enforcement

agencies in DG Khan. The team raided the place and arrested terrorists identified as Farooq and Suhail.

