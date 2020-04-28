Two terrorists held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two terrorists of Daesh were arrested in an intelligence-based operation by the CTD Punjab in Dera Ghazi Khan. Explosives and weapons were recovered. The CTD team received information that two terrorists were planning to target offices of law enforcement
agencies in DG Khan. The team raided the place and arrested terrorists identified as Farooq and Suhail.