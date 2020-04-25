Teenager reunited with parents

Islamabad: The Tarnol police station on Friday reunited 16-year-old missing boy with his parents, the police spokesman said. Moman Khan informed Tarnol Police Station that his 16-year-old son Farman had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following this information, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan to trace the missing boy. The team including SHO Tarnol Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps. Various people were inquired about the missing boy and finally police team succeeded to recover him safely.

He was reunites with his parents who thanked police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of police team.