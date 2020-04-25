Rain forecast tonight

Islamabad: The weathermen have forecast light rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today (Saturday), the first day of the fasting month of Ramazan.

The weather will be partly cloudy next day. According to the rainfall will be caused by a shallow westerly wave affecting central parts of the country.

On Saturday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain coupled with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Potohar region during evening or night. Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.