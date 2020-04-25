COVID-19: Another 23 tested positive in twin cities taking tally to 511

Rawalpindi:In last 24 hours, as many as 23 more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 511 while not a single confirmed patient of coronavirus illness recovered in the twin cities in last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that to date, a total of 102 confirmed COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease including 76 from Rawalpindi district and 26 from Islamabad Capital Territory while a total of 17 patients have already died of the disease in the region, three in the federal capital and 14 in Rawalpindi district.

Another 13 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the district from where a total of 297 confirmed patients of the disease have so far been reported, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added a total of 76 patients have so far been discharged after treatment from Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

The data reveals that on Friday, a total of 207 patients were undergoing treatment in the district where as many as 809 persons have been under quarantine at their homes. All the 33 persons belonging to ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ who are under quarantine at Zakariya Masjid in Westridge Rawalpindi have been tested negative for COVID-19, said the EDO.

He added that 10 out of 11 persons who are under quarantine at University of Engineering and Technology Taxila have also been tested negative for COVID-19 while result of one person is yet to be received by the health department.

Confirmation of another 10 patients positive for coronavirus illness in ICT on Friday took the total number of confirmed patients so far reported in the federal capital to 214 of which 26 have recovered and three have lost their lives. As many as 185 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment in Islamabad on Friday.