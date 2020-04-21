PM’s first official visit to Presidency

ISLAMABAD: The meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has been described by a private TV channel in its report as the “most important” when Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (DGISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed joined it in second phase.

The channel has termed it quoting political quarters as meeting of the big three. The report didn’t dilate upon the significance but also claimed that it was first formal meeting between the president and the prime minister for which the prime minister proceeded to the Presidency for the first time.

The report that emphasised on most important aspect of the gathering did not drop any hint regarding it. The official version pertaining to the meeting stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed national and international affairs. The meeting also took into view the situation arising out of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The president appreciated the government steps to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country and the measures of prime minister for seeking relief in the debt to be paid by the developing countries.

Later, DGISI Lt General Faiz Hameed also joined the meeting which condemned the unprovoked Indian firing along Line of Control. They also denounced the usurping of rights of Kashmiris in the garb of coronavirus in Occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister thanked the president and lauded his efforts to evolve consensus among the Ulema regarding prayers and Taraveeh in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan. The meeting discussed the recently agreed Standard Operating Procedures with Ulema and its implementation.