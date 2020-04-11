Police conduct flag march to raise public awareness

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi police with assistance of other security institutions staged flag march in the city to make awareness among public on prevailing alarming situation due to coronavirus pandemic and preventive measures of Punjab government.

SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat led the police flag march, which was also attended by personnel of Elite Force, Dolphin Squad and Muhafiz Squad.

On the way of Police Flag march, announcements were made for public to stay inside homes amidst ongoing lockdown scenario.

Police also appealed to the citizens to stay inside homes and restrict unnecessary movement and ensure implementation on preventive measures of the government against coronavirus pandemic.

Police flag march after starting from District Police Lines passed from Ammar Chowk, Scheme III, Morgah, Gulistan Colony, Kutchery Chowk,Mall Road, Murree Road, Banni, Sadiqabad and Rawal Road.

SSP (Operations) Tariq Wilayat stated that police has been playing frontline force against Coronavirus pandemic.

SSP Operations stated that public should cooperate with police and ensure safety of others by remaining inside homes.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis also stated that police is willing to ensure safety of public against coronavirus pandemic adding that preventive measures of Punjab government are being ensured with the coordination of police and public.

He also urged public to restrict unnecessary movement out of their homes and ensure safety of their dear ones by staying inside homes.