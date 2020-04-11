Tele-psychosocial services launched

Islamabad :: The United Nations Population Fund and Rozen have launched tele-psychosocial services for women and girls facing violence in Pakistan.

"During COVID19 pandemic, it is more difficult for survivors of gender-based violence to access services of protection and support. We and Rozan have launched tele-psychosocial services for women and girls facing violence in Pakistan," the UNPA said in a tweet.

According to Rozan, an Islamabad-based non-government organisation, which offers psychological counselling through a telephonic helpline, the helpline was launched to help the survivors of gender-based violence and women and girls in abusive situations during the coronavirus quarantine.

"There will be a special focus on women and children’s needs during this time." Rozan said its counsellors were working from home from Monday to Friday (9am-5pm) to provide counselling over the helpline i.e. 0335-5000401, 0335-5000402 and 0335-5000403. The toll-free number is 0800-22444.