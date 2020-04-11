Tele-psychosocial services launched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad :: The United Nations Population Fund and Rozen have launched tele-psychosocial services for women and girls facing violence in Pakistan.
"During COVID19 pandemic, it is more difficult for survivors of gender-based violence to access services of protection and support. We and Rozan have launched tele-psychosocial services for women and girls facing violence in Pakistan," the UNPA said in a tweet.
According to Rozan, an Islamabad-based non-government organisation, which offers psychological counselling through a telephonic helpline, the helpline was launched to help the survivors of gender-based violence and women and girls in abusive situations during the coronavirus quarantine.
"There will be a special focus on women and children’s needs during this time." Rozan said its counsellors were working from home from Monday to Friday (9am-5pm) to provide counselling over the helpline i.e. 0335-5000401, 0335-5000402 and 0335-5000403. The toll-free number is 0800-22444.
Islamabad :: The United Nations Population Fund and Rozen have launched tele-psychosocial services for women and girls facing violence in Pakistan.
"During COVID19 pandemic, it is more difficult for survivors of gender-based violence to access services of protection and support. We and Rozan have launched tele-psychosocial services for women and girls facing violence in Pakistan," the UNPA said in a tweet.
According to Rozan, an Islamabad-based non-government organisation, which offers psychological counselling through a telephonic helpline, the helpline was launched to help the survivors of gender-based violence and women and girls in abusive situations during the coronavirus quarantine.
"There will be a special focus on women and children’s needs during this time." Rozan said its counsellors were working from home from Monday to Friday (9am-5pm) to provide counselling over the helpline i.e. 0335-5000401, 0335-5000402 and 0335-5000403. The toll-free number is 0800-22444.