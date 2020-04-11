PCB plans to restructure NCA as Haroon, Agha leave

KARACHI: Chief curator Agha Zahid and Haroon Rashid, director Domestic Cricket, will leave the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) when their contracts expire on April 30 and May 31, respectively, it was announced on Friday.

Director Academies Mudassar Nazar had also announced earlier that he will not be looking for a contract extension, with his contract set to expire in May. “On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Haroon Rashid and Agha Zahid for their hard work and services over a number of years,” PCB CEO Wasim Khan said.

With the top officials now set to leave the PCB, the board is expected to restructure the National Coaching Academy (NCA). “With Mudassar Nazar having already announced his departure in May, the PCB will now use this opportunity to restructure the NCA and domestic cricket to create a different and streamlined High Performance structure that serves the game and it’s cricketers in a more seamless way,” he said.

Haroon said he will now be focusing on other priorities in life. “In my latest stint with the PCB, I was particularly pleased with the way we planned, implemented and delivered the new but highly successful and competitive domestic structure within a very short span of time,” Haroon said.

“While I will continue to follow Pakistan cricket and pray for its progression, I will now focus on other priorities in life and try to spend some quality time with my family,” he added.