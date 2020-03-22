Manzoor turns 63 tomorrow

LAHORE: A well-known person of local sports welfare and secretary Pakistan Sportsmen Welfare Association, Manzoor Ali Arif will complete his 53 years services in the field of sports on March 23 when he will turn 63. After being attached with sports at the tender age of 10, Manzoor worked for the welfare of sportsmen and promotion of sports in various capacities throughout his life long journey.

In his five decades long sporting excursion, Manzoor remained attached with Pakistan Railways Sports Board as its public relations officer. He also remained attached with Pakistan Football Federation as media officer and is still associated with Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association in the coverage of its activities in electronic and print media and several cricket clubs of the city.

Manzoor has been organizing sports events particularly during the holy month of Rabiul Awwal. Manzoor on his 63 birthday, planned to visit the grave of Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, late chief executive of PVCA, in Multan but the prevailing coronavirus pandemic is keeping him in self isolation.

Manzoor has on this occasion appealed to the public at large to follow the guidelines given by the health experts and pray to Allah Almighty for forgiveness for yourself and your children, which is beneficial for us all.