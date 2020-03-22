KCCI to remain closed next week

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Siraj Kassam Teli, chairman of the Businessmen Group, office-bearers and managing committee members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have decided to shut down the chamber for a week from March 24 to March 29, 2020, a statement said on Saturday.
The decision was taken as a precautionary step to save the public and staff from the life-threatening disease caused by coronavirus. KCCI will reopen on March 30, 2020, Monday, with normal office timings, it added.
