KCCI to remain closed next week

KARACHI: Siraj Kassam Teli, chairman of the Businessmen Group, office-bearers and managing committee members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have decided to shut down the chamber for a week from March 24 to March 29, 2020, a statement said on Saturday.

The decision was taken as a precautionary step to save the public and staff from the life-threatening disease caused by coronavirus. KCCI will reopen on March 30, 2020, Monday, with normal office timings, it added.