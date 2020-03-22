tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In the wake of the havoc played by the deadly Covid-19, in many other parts of the world businesses are closed, and roads and streets are deserted.
The situation in Pakistan is also not different. One virus can put everything at stake – be it human life, economy, geography of the country or global power ranking, among other things. Let's see what happens ahead. Perhaps a new world will emerge in the aftermath of this Covid-19.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
