Deserted

In the wake of the havoc played by the deadly Covid-19, in many other parts of the world businesses are closed, and roads and streets are deserted.

The situation in Pakistan is also not different. One virus can put everything at stake – be it human life, economy, geography of the country or global power ranking, among other things. Let's see what happens ahead. Perhaps a new world will emerge in the aftermath of this Covid-19.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad