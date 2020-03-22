close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
March 22, 2020

Deserted

Newspost

 
March 22, 2020

In the wake of the havoc played by the deadly Covid-19, in many other parts of the world businesses are closed, and roads and streets are deserted.

The situation in Pakistan is also not different. One virus can put everything at stake – be it human life, economy, geography of the country or global power ranking, among other things. Let's see what happens ahead. Perhaps a new world will emerge in the aftermath of this Covid-19.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

