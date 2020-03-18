The News staffer grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mother of Salman Aslam, senior reporter The News Lahore, was laid to rest at the graveyard of Journalists Housing Society (Sahafi Colony) on Tuesday evening. She had passed away early Tuesday morning. A large number of journalists and people from different walks of life attended the funeral. Qul will be held at 380-D Journalists Housing Society before Asr prayers.
