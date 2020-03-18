close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
The News staffer grieved

Lahore

Mother of Salman Aslam, senior reporter The News Lahore, was laid to rest at the graveyard of Journalists Housing Society (Sahafi Colony) on Tuesday evening. She had passed away early Tuesday morning. A large number of journalists and people from different walks of life attended the funeral. Qul will be held at 380-D Journalists Housing Society before Asr prayers.

