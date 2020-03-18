Pakistan, China urge united global response to coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: At a time when every corner of the globe is overwhelmed by the COVID-19, China and Pakistan underlined that coronavirus is a common challenge for humanity and all countries should unite and cooperate to overcome this together.

China which has made major progress in prevention and control of the virus, says it will win the “People’s War” against COVID-19.

Both countries also stated that they would deepen their ‘comprehensive strategic cooperation’, and reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen ‘China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ aimed at building a ‘Community of Shared Future’ in the new era.

“Pakistan praised the relentless efforts undertaken by China for containing and controlling the virus, and was confident that the Chinese people under the leadership of President Xi Jinping will emerge stronger and victorious in the aftermath of Covid-19,” said a joint statement released at the end of President Dr Arif Alvi’s first visit to Beijing, by the Foreign Office.

The visit was a singular expression of Pakistan’s solidarity with its iron brother, and undertaken at a time while China was engaged in a massive national struggle to contain the COVID-19, said the Foreign Office.

President Xi thanked President Alvi for visiting China at a critical time and expressed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s gesture of support and solidarity.

“Given the depth and breadth of Pakistan-China ties and the finest traditions of both countries to always stand by each other particularly in challenging times, Pakistan acknowledged China’s major progress in battling the epidemic, saying that China’s efforts have won time and set a model for the rest of the world to combat the epidemic, and have made contribution to safeguarding global public health security,” added the statement.

Special mention was made by President Alvi who appreciated China’s keen resolve to look after Pakistan’s nationals during this difficult time.

“The Chinese leadership had assured that it was taking the best possible measures to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of Pakistani nationals, including the students,” said the statement.

Leaders of the two countries took the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides underscored that the enduring partnership between Pakistan and China remains ‘unaffected’ by the vicissitudes of the regional and international developments and continues to move from strength to strength. Stressing that the close and strategic ties, and deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China served the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and contributed to peace, stability and development in the region.

Both sides reaffirmed their support on issues concerning each other’s core national interests. The Chinese side reiterated solidarity with Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty, independence and security.

While there has been a lot of criticism on China’s policy in Xinjiang regarding Chinese Muslims, in the joint statement, “Pakistan underlined that due to the developmental measures undertaken by government of China, Xinjiang was on the path to overall social stability and economic development.”

Pakistan also reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China Policy and underscored that affairs related to Hong Kong and Taiwan were China’s internal affairs.

Kashmir was also raised during the visit and China underscored that it was paying close attention to the current situation and reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. “China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation,” said the statement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. China recognised measures taken by Pakistan to combat terrorism financing and appreciated the resolve with which Pakistan implemented the Action Plan of FATF.

Both Pakistan and China welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the US and Taliban and hoped that the intra-Afghan negotiations would be the next logical step. Both sides maintained that they will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with its neighbours.

Both sides maintained that the new phase of high-quality development of CPEC will promote industrialisation and socio-economic development in Pakistan. Both sides hoped that the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC, to be held soon, will further contribute to making CPEC a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI.

During the visit, President Alvi and President Xi Jinping witnessed signing of various Agreements/MoUs.