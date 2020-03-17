Servis National Jr Tennis doubles title for Talha, Haniya

LAHORE: Abubakar Talha and Haniya Minhas lifted the Servis Tyres National Junior Tennis Championship boys/girls U-12 doubles title after defeating Rizwan brothers in the final played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Courts Bagh-i-Jinnah on Monday. On the fourth day of the event, the matches were conducted in men’s singles, girls U-16, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys U-18 doubles and boys/girls U-12 doubles.

In the boys/girls U-12 doubles final, Wapda’s Abubakar Talha, who is a student of FG Mazhar Lines School Lahore, partnering with promising Haniya Minhas played well against the pair of Rizwan brothers, Hussnain Ali Rizwan and Hamza Ali Rizwan, after a tough battle as the score after the marathon final was 2-4, 4-1, 10-4 in favour of Abubakar and Haniya, who emerged as title winners. In the men’s singles first semifinal, Mian Bilal had to struggle hard to beat Imran Bhatti 6-4, 7-5 while in the second semifinal, Faizan Fayyaz played well against Hassan Riaz and defeated him 7-5, 6-2. In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Ahtesham Arif/Hamza Jawad beat Faizan Fayyaz/Abdul Hanan Khan 5-4, 5-4 while Zainul Abideen/Ifham Rana edged out Bilal Asim/Ahmad Nael 2-4, 5-3, 13-11. In girls U-16 semifinals, Labika Durab proved too hot for Mehru Fatima and outclassed her with a huge margin of 4-0, 4-0 while Zahra Sulman thrashed struggling Maya Lone 4-0, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Ahtesham Humayum after a tough battle with a score of 2-4, 4-1, 4-2 while Haniya Minhas made a strong comeback to outpace spirited Hamza Ali Rizwan 0-4, 4-0, 4-2. In boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Haniya Minhas again played tremendous tennis against Ismail Aftab and crushed him 4-0, 4-0 to book another berth in the final, as she already made her way to the boys/girls U-12 final, where she will face Hussnain Ali Rizwan. In the second semifinal of U-10, upcoming Hamza Ali Rizwan outperformed promising Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-2.

On Tuesday the finals of men’s singles, boys U-18 singles and doubles, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10 and girls U-16 will take place. Servis Tyres’ CEO Chaudhry Arif Saeed will grace the finals as chief guest.