Real history

This refers to the article 'The people's historian' (March 16) by Dr Naazir Mahmood. All those who believe in intellectual honesty and objectivity would commend the courage and forthrightness of historians who are endeavouring to mop up the mutilated contents in history. The trap of personality cults has contaminated real history and has created cleavages in harmonious human relations and in intensifying hatred against each other. The News too deserves accolades for publishing similar writing undauntedly.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad