Religious scholars assure provincial ministers of support for govt’s measures against COVID-19

Two members of the Sindh cabinet met religious scholars on Sunday to take them into confidence regarding the provincial government’s measures against coronavirus and ask them to support such actions.

Sindh Local Government and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani paid the visits to Ulema on special instructions of the chief minister.

The two ministers met Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib ur Rehman who assured them of his cooperation to fight coronavirus as the disease had become a severe humanitarian issue. He prayed for the success of the government in its efforts to tackle coronavirus.

The scholar said coronavirus was not a political issue. He told the ministers that in line with the government’s decision of closing the educational institutions, madrasas had also been shut.

Ghani told the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman that people followed the advice of religious scholars and his message would go all over Pakistan. The ministers also met Dawate Ismali’s Yaqoob Attari who assured the Sindh government of all-out support to fight coronavirus .

Saylani Welfare Trust chief Maulana Basheer Farooqi told the ministers that the measures taken by the Sindh government were practical. He added that all the religious parties would fight the disease with unity.

The local government minister said to him that the provincial government wanted people from all spheres of life to support it in its fight against COVID-19. Maulana Farooqi told the delegation that the Saylani Welfare Trust had implemented various precautionary measures against the disease.