Sun Mar 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

National Golf closing ceremony cancelled

Sports

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Following government instructions, Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has cancelled the prize distribution ceremony of the 59th National Amateur Golf Championship that was earlier scheduled for Sunday evening.

A PGF circulated hand out Saturday said, “We regret to inform all the invitees and participants and media covering the event that due to prevailing Coronavirus (COWD-19) situation, alert and top priority direction from government of Pakistan, the prize distribution ceremony of the 59th National Amateur Golf Championship has been cancelled.” The winner of each event will be free to collect their respective prizes from Dr Haider Ali - Tournament Director and other committee members.

