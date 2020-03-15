Proclaimed offender arrested after 9 years

Rawalpindi : In a crackdown on proclaimed offenders, Mandra Police arrested a proclaimed offender Saeed Iqbal on Saturday.

The proclaimed offender, Saeed Iqbal was on most wanted A- Category list of proclaimed offenders.

He was accused of four persons murder including a women along with his aides owing to a domestic dispute nine years back.

Saeed Iqbal had not been arrested since last nine years.

In the past, police teams had made multiple raids to arrest the main accused Saeed Iqbal but he was not arrested earlier.

Irrespective of Saeed Iqbal, other aides of the murderer were arrested earlier and were challaned by police. To arrest Saeed Iqbal, SP Ziadudin Ahmed has tasked a special police team and he was arrested in a police crackdown by Mandra Police station here on Saturday.

In another incident, Morga Police recovered 240 liter of liquor and also arrested a culprit.

ASP Civil Lines, Benish Fatima heading SHO Morga Police station team on tip of news raided at a house here on Saturday and recover 12 Gallon (240 liter) liquor and also arrested a culprit in the limits of Morga Police station.