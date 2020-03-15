Protection of child rights campaign: Ministry joins hands with transport company for awareness campaign

Islamabad : The Ministry of Human Rights is entering into collaboration with Daewoo Buses whereby Daewoo will be donating space free of cost on the exterior of their buses for awareness raising on Child Rights as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The Buses will become moving billboards for greater awareness on Human Rights in both the Federal and Punjab in addition to KPK and Sind provinces.

Under this collaboration, 50 buses will be plying on motorways and major highways including M1, M2, M3, M4, M9, N5 etc with these moving billboards. Average daily passengers which will be going through these messages will be 20,000 and yearly passenger count will be over 7 million.

These buses will operate on several routes including Lahore-Rawalpindi, Lahore-Multan, Lahore Karachi, Rawalpindi-Karachi, Peshawar-Lahore, Multan-Karachi, Lahore-Faisalabad, Lahore-Sargodha, and Lahore Abbottabad etc. The buses will cover all major motorways and highways.

In addition to that, standees will be placed at Daewoo Bus Terminals in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Sukkur, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Sial with the same messages. The messages will also be posted on the Daewoo website and Facebook page also.