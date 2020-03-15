Guinea sets March 22 for constitutional referendum

CONAKRY: Guinea’s President Alpha Conde has set March 22 for the constitutional referendum on his proposed reforms that opponents worry will allow him to bypass term limits and stay in power.

The vote, originally set for March 1 but delayed over local and international concerns about its fairness, will take place at the same time as legislative elections, a presidential decree said on Friday. The campaign will run until March 20 despite some restrictions put in place on rallies since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

The West African country has seen huge opposition rallies over the proposal to change the constitution, which many fear will allow Conde, 82, to seek a third term in office this year.

Since the protests began in October at least 31 protesters and one gendarme have been killed, according to an AFP tally. International powers have voiced concern over the referendum, and a US official on Friday renewed a call for an investigation into the deaths since October.