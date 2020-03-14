Varsities announce online classes to complete courses

After the Sindh government issued orders to keep all the educational institutions in the province closed until May 31, many public and private varsities announced holding online classes to complete courses as per their schedule.

Among the varsities that have already announced dates for holding online classes are NED University, Habib University (HU), Iqra University (IU) and the public administration department of the University of Karachi (KU).

According to an official statement of the HU issued on Thursday, the varsity has moved courses to online platforms from March 16. Following it, the NED University of Engineering and Technology on Friday also notified that it will start online classes from March 24 onwards.

Meanwhile, the KU public administration department has taken the lead in this regard as it has been conducting regular online classes since March 1. The IU informed its students through a notification that all its campuses in Karachi would conduct online classes via live streaming sessions from March 16.

Issuing guidelines for online classes, IU officials have stated that all classes would be conducted as per the existing schedule. Students would take classes from their homes. The duration of each class would be three hours comprising two sessions. The students would also take and submit quizzes, projects and case studies online.