Shifa gets excellence award

Islamabad : Shifa International Hospital (SIH) achieved the 7th consecutive Corporate Excellence award in healthcare sector by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP).

Muhammad Zahid, Executive Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Shifa International Hospital received the award from the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, who was the chief guest at the 35th MAP Excellence Awards Ceremony.

Shifa International Hospital won the award for having the best corporate and governance practices in the healthcare sector. Speaking on the occasion, Shifa’s CEO Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi reiterated the organization’s commitment to provide quality healthcare and latest medical technologies to the people of Pakistan.

The Corporate Excellence awards were instituted by MAP in 1982 to recognize companies demonstrating outstanding performance and good corporate governance in their respective sectors.