Pollution problems

Pakistan’s top environmental issues include air pollution, inadequate supply of uncontaminated drinking water, and noise pollution. Pollution disturbs the balance of our ecosystems, affects our normal lifestyles and gives rise to human illnesses and global warming. It has reached its peak due to the development and modernization in our lives .We waste the bounties of our nature without a thought.

Water pollution is able to lead our world on a path of destruction. Water is one of the greatest natural resources of the whole humanity. However, we do not appreciate this gift of nature. The only way to control the current environmental issues is to implement conservation methods and create sustainable development strategies. Some effective solutions must be owned in order to restore our ecological balance. Sustainable transportation choices like taking advantage of public transportation, walking or riding bicycles can be useful. An urgent need has arisen to tackle this issue straightaway.

Abdul Subhan Khan

Karachi