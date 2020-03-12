close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2020

Tunisian envoy, minister discuss ties

Islamabad

Islamabad : Borhene El Kamel, ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, called on Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak at his office here on Wednesday.

The minister said Pakistan and Tunisia had friendly relations and Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Tunisia.

"We look forward to closer cooperation with Tunisia at various international and regional platforms including the UN and OIC," he said.

The minister said the proposed MoU on military cooperation will further enhance prospects of mutual defence collaboration.

