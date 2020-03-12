PCTB syllabus books seized at book depot

A field team of Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB) has seized a large quantity of PCTB syllabus books in a book depot at Aminpur Bazaar, Faisalabad Wednesday.

PCTB publishes syllabus books to provide them to school children free-of-cost. Such books have also a stamp of “Not for Sale” and their sale in the market is prohibited and totally illegal.

On Wednesday, PCTB Managing Director Rae Manzoor Nasir received a tip-off that PCTB syllabus books were being sold at Iqbal Book Depot, Aminpur Bazaar, Faisalabad. Therefore, on special direction of MD PCTB, field team conducted a surprise raid at Iqbal Book Depot, Aminpur Bazaar and seized huge quantity of syllabus books.

The team also checked sale and purchase record of the book depot and found that a number of books were already sold out at this shop. Hence, the PCTB team confiscated all PCTB syllabus books from the shop.